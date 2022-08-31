The Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday announced a strong squad for the men’s contingent that will compete at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, that starts on September 10.

On Monday, the WFI announced the women’s squad with Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat spearheading the team.

In the men’s team, all four wrestlers who won gold at Birmingham 2022 have made it to the squad. Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will lead the team that also consists CWG gold medal winners Naveen Malik and 2019 Worlds silver medallist Deepak Punia.

The men’s team trials took place at the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonepat, Haryana.

Overall, the Indian team will have five of the six gold medallists from the Commonwealth Games competing, with Sakshi Malik being the only player missing.

At the World Championship last year, the Indian team returned with two medals - a silver and bronze won by Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) and Sarita Mor (women’s 59kg).

Men’s squad for the World Championship: Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)

Women’s squad for the World Championship: Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Priyanka (76kg)