Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen won wrestling golds as India finished with 12 medals in 12 events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dahiya, a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, romped to the men’s 57kg title before Naveen grabbed gold in the men’s 74kg event. Vinesh Phogat completed her hattrick of CWG gold medals when she finished on top in the women’s 53kg Nordic group.

Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg) and Deepak Nehra (97kg) won bronze medals on the final day of wrestling events at Birmingham.

On Friday, Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) won gold medals while Anshu Malik (57kg) took silver, and Divya Kakran (68kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg) claimed bronze.

India’s total of 12 wrestling medals matched their tally from Gold Coast 2018 but they came away with one gold medal more than they did four years ago.