Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Live score, updates, stats, reactions and more of Super 4s clash
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
Team news: There are a few forced changes for both sides ahead of this encounter. Ravindra Jadeja, of course, misses out due to injury but Avesh Khan is also unwell. Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani is out of the game with a suspected side strain. Should be interesting to see the team compositions at the toss.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Despite the fact that the two teams don’t play each other often, India against Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket. But this Asia Cup is proving to be a treat for fans as just a week after a thrilling match between them, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides will lock horns once again – this time in the Super Four stage. The first round went India’s way, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance, and we can expect a close battle tonight as well. The first match of the Super Fours saw Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan and tonight, India and Pakistan will be determined to get going too.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali.