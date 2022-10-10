Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Thailand live: Mandhana wins toss and opts to field first
Follow live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
Live updates
12.59 pm: The players are out on the field and we’re ready for play. Deepti Sharma has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana leading India again today, India have opted to bowl first against Thailand
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
India lost against Pakistan but bounced back to defeat Bangladesh in their last game. They remain at the top of the points table and have secured their spot in the semifinals. Against Thailand today, India will be keen to continue their winning momentum heading into the knockouts.
For Thailand, who have had a good tournament so far, a win here would take them into the semifinals. A defeat, and they will have to wait to see how Bangladesh fare in their last game tomorrow.
Points table after match No 18 between SL & BAN
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+2.590
|Pakistan
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+2.101
|Sri Lanka
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.205
|Thailand
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.308
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|+0.423
|UAE
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-2.043
|Malaysia
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-3.002
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham.