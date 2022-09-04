Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Rohit and Rahul on the charge, Pakistan on the back foot early on
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
India 34/0 (3 overs) : KL Rahul joins the party! Naseem’s bowling figures have already taken a hit in the second over. Two sixes off that over, 14 runs off it overall. That’s the approach Dravid, Rohit and the Indian players spoke about getting behind in T20 cricket.
India 20/0 (2 overs) : A stunning second delivery, bowled at 146kph by Hasnain but that’s about it. Because Rohit is in some mood today. The approach here is aggressive and he is clocking in the momentum early for India.
India 11/0 (1 over) : The first over Naseem bowled in the previous match and the one he has bowled now... contrasting! Rohit takes the pressure off early on with two mighty good shots, one for a boundary and the other for a six.
It’s go time! Rohit and KL Rahul in the middle for India.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: So Jadeja’s injury has proved to be a problem for Dinesh Karthik, who seems to be a collateral damage in India’s right-heavy batting lineup. Hasn’t done anything wrong, but finds himself outside the XI with Pant offering that LHB option in the middle overs.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
India captain Rohit Sharma: Momentum counts in this format, you’ve to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can’t control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he’s back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam: We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively.
Toss news: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India’s group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan today. Head Coach Rahul Dravid insisted the former captain was getting back to top form after a break from the game in the pre-match press conference. What does he have in store today?
“It’s nice to see that he has come back fresh. He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it’s not really about how many runs he makes. Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it’s not really about that,” said Dravid.
Team news: There are a few forced changes for both sides ahead of this encounter. Ravindra Jadeja, of course, misses out due to injury but Avesh Khan is also unwell. Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani is out of the game with a suspected side strain. Should be interesting to see the team compositions at the toss.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Despite the fact that the two teams don’t play each other often, India against Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket. But this Asia Cup is proving to be a treat for fans as just a week after a thrilling match between them, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides will lock horns once again – this time in the Super Four stage. The first round went India’s way, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance, and we can expect a close battle tonight as well. The first match of the Super Fours saw Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan and tonight, India and Pakistan will be determined to get going too.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali.