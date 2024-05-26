-
1
How Calcutta High Court orders have helped BJP in the ongoing elections
-
2
Opinion: Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak and the democratic politics of pronunciation
-
3
Cannes Film Festival: Payal Kapadia is first Indian to win Grand Prix for ‘All We Imagine As Light’
-
4
Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix shows why free expression is vital for FTII and other institutions
-
5
Badminton, Malaysia Masters, live: PV Sindhu takes on Wang Zhi Yi in her first final of the season
-
6
‘Bhaiyya Ji’ review: O brother, why art thou?
-
7
Watch: When the ‘All We Imagine As Light’ team danced on the red carpet before the Cannes screening
-
8
‘All We Imagine As Light’ review: A poetic exploration of love and dreams
-
9
Thriller: When a photographer witnesses a murder, he turns to a detective to confess his own crimes
-
10
How Kalpana Soren filled a political void in Jharkhand – with ease