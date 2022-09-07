After all the off-field chaos, attention can turn to football on the pitch for the Indian national team, as the senior women begin their title defence at the SAFF Women’s Championship with a match against Pakistan on Wednesday in Nepal.

India have been clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh. The team will take on Pakistan on September 7, followed by Maldives on September 10 and Bangladesh on September 13.

All matches will be played at the Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal.

India have won all five editions of the tournament so far and are gunning for their sixth straight title.

“Surely, it won’t be a cakewalk for any team. But we are prepared,” head coach Suren Chettri told AIFF. “We need to take our chances that come our way. That stays the key. The onus is on us. We have a huge challenge in front of us – to maintain the unbeaten record.”

The squad travelled to Kathmandu after a brief camp in Pune. Dangmei Grace has also joined the team from Uzbekistan, where she is plying her trade with FC Nasaf Qarshi, as per the AIFF.

“Our first match against Pakistan will be a crucial one. We want to give our best. It will be a high-intensity match for sure. They have a new team, but we fear no one,” captain Ashalata Devi said.

“It is important to be focused, and we are working very hard to do the right things in every possible way.”

While India are back from a brief suspension by Fifa (that ended Gokulam Kerala FC women’s team’s hopes of playing in the AFC championship), Pakistan are making a comeback to international football after a longer suspension. The Fifa had decided in June 2022 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation in April 2021.

“Playing after such a long time is exciting but at the same time is a bit challenging,” Pakistan head coach Adeel Rizki told a news conference on Monday, reported Dawn.

“We have tried to put together our team, and have got good players. Pakistan is a very competitive team and will fight till the end and play good football.

“We are eagerly waiting for Thursday’s match. Everyone in the team is positive and we are very excited. We have players in our team who have played in UAE and England. We will try to do well in all the matches of the group stage. Our current team is good.”

Bembev Devi, who had earlier played in the SAFF Women’s Championships, is the assistant coach of the team. “We all look up to her,” coach Chhetri had said. “She serves as a motivational factor for the team. She is herself such an iconic player, a Padma Shri Awardee. I expect the girls to learn every bit from her, and apply it in their game.”

India’s 23-player squad: GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy. DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh. MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang,Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi. FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace. HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri.