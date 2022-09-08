India will play two warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The first round of the World Cup is scheduled to start on October 16 with Sri Lanka playing Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

India, however, is in the Super 12 stage of the event, and will play its first match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As for the warm-ups though, the World No 1 team plays Australia on October 17 and New Zealand two days later - both matches will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

First Round teams - of which four will progress to the Super 12 stage - will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies against United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on 10 October, with each of the First Round teams to play two warm-up matches each.

Hosts Australia will play their only official warm-up fixture against India on 17 October at The Gabba.

Though the warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on 17 and 19 October will be broadcast live by the ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports.

The ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

Here is a list of groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Groups Group A Group B Group 1 Group 2 Namibia Ireland Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Scotland Australia India United Arab Emirates West Indies England Pakistan Netherlands Zimbabwe New Zealand South Africa Winner Group A Runner up Group A Runner up Group B Winner Group B