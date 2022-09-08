Virat Kohli hit his first international century since November 2019 also bringing up his first ever T20 ton as India piled up 212/2 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.
The star batter stood unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries with 12 fours and two sixes in Dubai after India were put in to bat in their last Super Four contest after being eliminated from the tournament.
It is now the highest score by an Indian batter in T20 internationals.
Kohli, 33, hit a four and a six off pace bowler Fareed Ahmad to reach his first India ton in nearly three years – his last hundred coming in a Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019.
His previous best in 103 T20Is was 94 not out since his debut in 2010.
He put on an opening stand of 119 with KL Rahul, who made 62, to lay the foundations of the mammoth total as the Afghan bowlers struggled on their second successive day on the field.
Kohli registered his third 50-plus score in the event, which serves as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.
Kohli has also hit 27 Test and 43 ODI centuries in a stellar career.
