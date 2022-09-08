Virat Kohli hit his first international century since November 2019 also bringing up his first ever T20 ton as India piled up 212/2 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

The star batter stood unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries with 12 fours and two sixes in Dubai after India were put in to bat in their last Super Four contest after being eliminated from the tournament.

It is now the highest score by an Indian batter in T20 internationals.

Kohli, 33, hit a four and a six off pace bowler Fareed Ahmad to reach his first India ton in nearly three years – his last hundred coming in a Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019.

His previous best in 103 T20Is was 94 not out since his debut in 2010.

He put on an opening stand of 119 with KL Rahul, who made 62, to lay the foundations of the mammoth total as the Afghan bowlers struggled on their second successive day on the field.

Kohli registered his third 50-plus score in the event, which serves as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Kohli has also hit 27 Test and 43 ODI centuries in a stellar career.

Here are some reactions to Kohli’s 71st international ton:

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Just shows how important being mentally hundred percent is!! Just a small break is all you need. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 8, 2022

It’s been a while, but happy to see Virat Kohli back in international century scoring mode. First T20i hundred, and hopefully a precursor to bigger tasks ahead. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 8, 2022

One of the best things that has happened to cricket is Virat Kohli !



A brilliant ton @imVkohli 💥#IndvAfg — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 8, 2022

When Tendulkar batted well, I felt like a child again.

When Kohli bats well, it's the headiness of youth all over again. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli’s 122* is now the highest individual score for India in T20Is.



The previous highest was 118 by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli is the fastest to complete 71 hundreds in International cricket in terms of innings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2022

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

122 - Virat Kohli's unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan is the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20Is, overtaking Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Top.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/D3FT1dLzix — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 8, 2022

Most centuries in international cricket:



100 : Sachin Tendulkar

71 : Virat Kohli*

71 : Ricky Ponting

63 : Kumar Sangakkara

62 : Jacques Kallis #INDvsAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 8, 2022

Well done champion kohli @imVkohli happy to see you getting a 100 👏 #indvsafghanistan #AsiaCup2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2022

Oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred:



33y 307d - Virat Kohli

31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav

31y 190d - Rohit Sharma#INDvAFG #AsiaCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 8, 2022

Kohli breaks his hundred drought. I wonder how helpful that is for India - it may prolong his T20 international career, which may not help their chances at the World Cup. I expect to be proved gloriously wrong. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 8, 2022

Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/WZWglIZVbu — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 💯 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022

Took the stones and turned into a milestone. King Kohli. 👑🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 8, 2022

Virat ✌️ ! The best suitable word for this special innings @imVkohli , Magnificent comeback of the King 👑 .#INDvsAFG #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) September 8, 2022

Still processing this. Virat Kohli gets the elusive 71st ton. Sigh. 🥺



Just looked different gravy against spin early on and just sensed that he was on to something right then. The happiest I have been in six months. The King is back and long may he reign. 👑#AsiaCup2022 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) September 8, 2022

So should Virat open at the T20 World Cup? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2022

The relief was writ large on Kohli's face. It's over... it is finally over. pic.twitter.com/bEUI7aAIPq — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 8, 2022

The relief on Kohli’s face says it all. Has had a tough couple of years and let’s hope he kicks on from this one. Dedicates the hundred to his wife and daughter❤️ — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) September 8, 2022

Entire Country to Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/jWUx1eWsi7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2022

Inputs from AFP