World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her impressive 2022 season by winning the US Open title late on Saturday. The top seed beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted an hour and 51 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

This was Swiatek’s third Grand Slam title, after she won the French Open in 2020 and 2022. The latest Major title also made her the first women’s singles player since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two Slams in the same year.

The 21-year-old is also the first player from her country to win the American Slam.

Swiatek started the match by winning 12 of the first 14 points to take a 3-0 lead in the opening set.

Jabeur did bounce back by making it 3-2, only for the Pole to wrestle control and take the opening set 6-2 in 30 minutes.

It was similar in the second set, as Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead, Jabeur making it 3-2, and then Swiatek finding a break again to make it 4-2.

That’s where the match changed though as Jabeur started to hit more consistently and challenge Swiatek, levelling the set at 4-4.

Both players held serve, though Swiatek did have a Championship Point at 30-40, 5-6 on Jabeur’s serve. But the Tunisian – who lost the Wimbledon final earlier this year – managed to hold her serve and take it to the tiebreaker.

Both players split minibreaks in the early stages. Jabeur did lead 5-4 and was to serve for the next two points to take the set, only for Swiatek to win the next three points in a row to win her third Grand Slam title.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter



Congratulations to @iga_swiatek, the first Polish woman to win the #USOpen!



And cheers to @Ons_Jabeur on an incredible battle.



The future of women’s tennis burns so brightly. https://t.co/SaJwgn0G9r — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 10, 2022

Congratulations @iga_swiatek 🏆! You and @Ons_Jabeur keep us all working harder and inspiring everyone along the way. 👏🏽 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 10, 2022

Iga Swiatek is the #USOpen Champion!



The 21-year-old holds off Ons Jabeur to win 62 76(5) to become the youngest 3x Slam champion since Maria Sharapova in 2008.



With wins over Pegula, Sabalenka, and Jabeur in New York, Swiatek brings her win streak vs. Top 10 opposition to 10. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 10, 2022

3/3 - Iga #Swiatek is the 7th female player in the Open Era to win her first three Grand Slam finals after Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty. Perfection.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/zlHC15H9y5 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 10, 2022

A @WTA major seasons in singles is complete. @ashbarty and @iga_swiatek bookended a memorable year. What was your favorite moment/match? — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 10, 2022

#1 Iga Swiatek fends off a fierce comeback by Ons Jabeur to win the #USOpen, her third major title, and first away from Roland Garros.



First woman to win two majors in the same year since 2016.



Swiatek is the best in the right biz now, by a big distance. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 10, 2022

Wielkie gratulacje @iga_swiatek! 👏🏼

Kolejne niesamowite osiągnięcie 🏆🇵🇱 — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 10, 2022

Champion on and off the court! ✨

Gratulacje, @Iga_Swiatek!! 🤍❤️ — Ruslan Malinovskyi 🇺🇦 (@malinovskyi18) September 10, 2022