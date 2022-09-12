Iga Swiatek’s victory in the US Open saw her extend her lead at the top of the WTA rankings Monday while beaten finalist Ons Jabeur moved up to second.

Swiatek, 21, is so dominant she has more than twice as many points as the Tunisian, 10,365 to 5,090.

#USOpen | "It's going to be more risk and less control, for sure. So I accepted that. That was the thing that actually let me be more free."



21-year-old #IgaSwiatek problem-solves her way to a third Grand Slam title.



By @shahidthejudge, @thefield_in

Jabeur returns to the number two spot which the 28-year-old also occupied at the end of June after reaching the Wimbledon final.

Caroline Garcia lost to Jabeur in the US Open semi-finals, but thanks to her best ever showing in a Grand Slam the French player surges seven places to 10th.

Coco Gauff also benefits from a good outing at Flushing Meadows, moving into the top 10 in rising four places to eighth.

Serena Williams is more than likely to retire from the sport which saw her win 23 Grand Slams after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Her performance in New York saw the 40-year-old rise to 321, well shy of the number one ranking she ended the year on on five occasions.

Later, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever world number one after the 19-year-old Spaniard won the US Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz’s victory in four sets against Casper Ruud puts him top of the rankings released on Monday, with the Norwegian second.

The Spanish teenager also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open.

Former world number one Nadal is third after he crashed to his earliest US Open defeat in six years at the hands of US player Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

Tiafoe stands 19th in the rankings after he lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Men’s rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,740

2. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,810

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,065

5. Alexander Zverev 5,040

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,810

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3,570

8. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,550

9. Andrey Rublev 3,390

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,200

12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,055

13. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,950

14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,510

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360

16. Marin Cilic (SRB) 2,345

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,110

18. Karen Khachanov 1,990

19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1,940

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,780

Women’s rankings

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10,365 pts

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5090

3. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4300

4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3980

5. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3501

6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3480

7. Aryna Sabalenka 3470

8. Coco Gauff (USA) 3047

9. Simona Halep (ROM) 3025

10. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2930

11. Daria Kasatkina 2895

12. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 2776

13. Veronika Kudermetova 2436

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2335

15. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2325

16. Danielle Collins (USA) 2277

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2248

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2238

19. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2187

20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2007