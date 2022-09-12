Indian table tennis stars like Achata Sharat Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra will be among the earliest athletes in action in the 36th National Games as the organising committee decided to conduct the table tennis competition before the opening ceremony scheduled for September 29.

Since the World Table Tennis Championship begins in Chengdu, China, on September 30, the National Games organising committee decided to hold the table tennis event from September 20 to 24 in Surat.

India’s top athletes in 37 disciplines are expected to line-up for their respective states, except for those currently recovering from injury.

Being held after seven years, the National Games will play out in six cities in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar. New Delhi will host the cycling competitions.

Over 7,000 athletes from 28 States and 8 Union Territories will be seen in action.

Along with table tennis, kabaddi (September 26), netball (September 26), Lawn Bowls and Rugby 7s (both on September 28) will also begin before the Opening Ceremony. Traditional Indian sports Kho-kho, Yogasana and Mallakhamb will make their National Games debut.