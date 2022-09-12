England defeated South Africa by a massive 9 wickets in the final Test at The Oval to clinch the series 2-1.

After South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord’s, South Africa had claimed the top spot in the World Test Championships standings. However, England came back to win the second Test at Manchester by an innings and 85 runs.

In the third Test, with the series level, hosts England closed in on a series win even as the 5-day match was reduced to a three-day affair with day one washed out and day two suspended due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

As a result of the back-to-back losses in this series for South Africa, Australia claim the top spot in the standings based on the percentage of points achieved so far.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the Final.