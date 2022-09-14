Former India international and IPL stalwart Robin Uthappa, announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from all forms of Indian cricket.

Uthappa, who played 46 One Day Internationals and 13 Twenty20 Internationals for India, played for the Chennai Super Kings in the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League, scoring 230 runs in 12 matches at an average of 20.90 including a 50-ball 88 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The right-hand batter, who regularly kept wickets too, is among the top ten leading run-scorers of the Indian Premier League all time with 4952 runs at an average of 27.51 in 205 matches.

.@robbieuthappa announces he is retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. #OnThisDay in 2007, he was involved in this unique tiebreak of the World T20 match against Pakistan. And a memorable celebration after hitting the target.

In a tweet announcing his retirement, he wrote: “It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being.”

“However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in my life.”

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



Thank you all ❤️

He thanked the states he represented in his first class career – Karnataka State Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association – for giving him the opportunity to represent them along with the IPL teams he represented - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Rajasthan Royals.

He added a special mention for Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings saying, “A special mention to KKR & CSK for all the wonderful memories and support my family and I received during my time with them - something I will always cherish.”