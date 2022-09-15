After Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday, Rafael Nadal wrote an emotional note to his on-court rival and off-court friend saying that the duo have “lots of things to do together” in the future.

Federer and Nadal won 42 Grand Slams between them and were part of the famed Big Three with Novak Djokovic that shaped a unique tennis legacy. However, the duo – dubbed as FeDal – also share a great camaraderie and mutual respect and appreciation.

Hours after the eight-time Wimbledon champion announced his retirement, Nadal wrote:

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.” “For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London.” — - Rafael Nadal on Twitter

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

While he wished Federer well and congratulated him for a storied career, he also hinted at the possibility of collaborating with him in some capacity in the future saying that there are still lots of things to do together.

Federer, in his retirement statement said that he will continue to play tennis, after playing in his last ATP event at the upcoming Laver Cup.

He wrote: “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Nadal, at 36, has been playing with a chronic foot injury and has often said that his body struggles to recuperate. Federer too admitted to not feeling a hundred percent after being surgically operated for a persistent knee injury.

He wrote: “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

The two will compete at the Laver Cup in London beginning on September 23.