England vs India, third T20I live updates: Nightmare start for IND as they lose 4 early wickets
Follow key updates of England vs India’s third T20I, a decider with the series level 1-1.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India tour of England here.
TOSS: England opt to bowl first, Issy Wong comes in for hosts while S Meghana comes in for India.
Live updates
In comes Sophie Ecclestone as if this wasn’t hard enough for India already.
India 27/4 after 8 overs: Going to be a tough task to get to a decent score here for India. Deepti, however, is a good hand to have in these circumstances. Indian women’s lowest score in T20Is is 62, for the record.
WICKET! 6.3: D Hemalatha 0(2) ct Amy Jones b Sarah Glenn Going from bad to worse for India. Hemalatha’s comeback to international cricket has not gone to plan. Skids on from Glenn, outside edge taken sharply by Jones. India 21/4
WICKET! 5.4: S Meghana 0(9) ct Danielle Wyatt b Freya Davies end of a struggle for Meghana. What a catch by Wyatt at deep square leg. Diving forward. England have been at it from the word go (except a missed stumping by Amy Jones). India 19/3
India 18/2 after 5 overs: Good mix of length from Wong. Stays full and the finishes with a superb short ball. Meghana had no answer. England all over India at the moment.
WICKET! Over 3.4: Smriti Mandhana 9(8) ct Sophie Ecclestone b Bryony Smith Oh dear! That is a big one. Mandhana came down the track and seemed to have hit this quite well but more height than distance and Ecclestone covers great distance to complete a superb catch at long on. India 15/2
India 11/1 after 3 overs: Wicket maiden by Wong. Meghana is in.
WICKET! Over 2.4: Shafali Verma 5(12) b Issy Wong A bizarre end to a bizarre innings by Shafali. Goes well outside leg stump, Wong follows her, the ball hits the pad and then goes on to hit the stumos. India 11/1
India 11/0 after 2 overs: Over ends with a four for Mandhana off Davies but more strange batting by Shafali, who is lucky to be still out there with her edges and slices.
India 4/0 after 1 over: Oh, eventful start. There is bounce on offer, first up. Smith beats Shafali but Jones can’t gather cleanly and a stumping chance goes down. Next ball, nearly a caught and bowled.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana in the middle. England to start with the spin of Bryony Smith.
Recap: Even by her high standards, it was quite a special innings from Smriti Mandhana last night in Derby. The four off Sophie Ecclestone was such a delightful shot.
Playing XIs: Both teams make one change
India bring in S Meghana to replace Kiran Navgire.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh
England: Amy Jones (c, wk), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Issy Wong
TOSS UPDATE via ENGLAND CRICKET: “We make one change for the deciding IT20 in Bristol, Issy Wong coming into the XI for Lauren Bell. We win the toss and will bowl first.”
10.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and England in Bristol as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co and Amy Jones & Co hope to clinch the series.
Series level 1-1: On to Bristol now.
1st T20I as it happened: Glenn, Dunkley, Capsey power hosts to a huge win
2nd T20I as it happened: Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 79* helps IND level series
Squads:
India
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Kiran Prabhu Navgire.
England
Amy Jones (capt and wk) Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt, Alice Davidson-Richards