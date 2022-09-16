SAFF Women’s C’ships semifinal, India vs Nepal live: Ashalata Devi & Co trail 0-1 as time runs down
Follow key updates from the semifinal between India and Nepal in the SAFF Women’s Championships semifinal.
Live updates
81 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: India’s best chance in a while (perhaps the entire match). Soumya with a cut back and the Nepal goalkeeper Anjila got her hand on to it on time! That was going to be a tap in if she hadn’t.
81 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Into the last minutes of regular time... seems likely into the last 10 minutes of India’s tournament.
77 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Indian players are starting to cramp up. Time running down.
75 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Free kick into a good position, but where are the attackers! Only one followed the ball and the rest stood behind. So strange.
75 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Free kick from a decent position for India to put a ball into dangerous position.
Need. To. Test. The. Goalkeeper.
71 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Whoa, some tempers starting to flare on the sidelines. Nepal staff not happy with a throw in for India.
70 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: We don’t have the clock on the screen anymore... but about 70 mins done. Chance for India to make something out a promising position down the right flank, great defending. India struggling to break Nepal down.
61 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: We have lost stream once again. But there seems to have been a corner for India that wasn’t converted. Good spell for India though, but can they show something for it?
55 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: SUB. Priyangak out, Apurna in.
55 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Finally, a chance for India in the 2nd half. Soumya with a pass from the right but the final touches let India down. Another half chance created from the right flank... this is better from the defending champions. Need to put the ball in the danger area and hope for better. The conditions are pretty bad to play with any fluency.
48 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Just hanging on, India at the moment. Long pass into the box, into the soggy area, the ball nearly falls to the attacking player but Aditi smothers it. Soon after, a penalty appeal against India, not given.
48 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: Just going by the visuals, there seem to be more fans into the stadium now. They could be witnessing a superb win for their side if this holds. HUGE SAVE FROM ADITI CHAUHAN! From a corner, header on target, the Indian GK keeps her side in this. The second corner results into a half chance at the near post.
Second half about to start. Huge turnaround needed for India otherwise their title defence is going to meet an early end.
Half time: From the time the livestream started, very little attacking threat carried by India. If this continues (as it did in the match against Bangladesh), tough to see them in the final.
45 mins, India 0-1 Nepal: GOAL NEPAL! What a time to score! Just before half time Rashmi Kumari Ghising with a calm piece of finishing from close to the penalty spot and the home players & fans are delighted. Right after kickoff, the half time whistle goes.
43 mins, India 0-0 Nepal: That’s a chance for India! Good cross from the right flank finds Dangmei Grace unmarked in the D, her volley however is mishit and it goes back in the direction of the cross. The pitch once again did no favours.
41 mins, India 0-0 Nepal: There is another early sub for India. Soumya Guguloth, who has been providing energy late on in matches, has been brought in early in place of Renu* (Correction)
36mins, India 0-0 Nepal: Terrific last ditch tackle by Sweety Devi as Nepal found space through the middle.
36mins, India 0-0 Nepal: This is a good spell of pressure from Nepal. Since the livestream began a few mins back, barely any attacking threat (sustained) by India. Aditi had to be alert to a high ball into the box.
34mins, India 0-0 Nepal: The conditions of the pitch are still not great and a back pass goes past Aditi Chauhan to put Indian defence in all sorts of panic but the GK clears in time. More attacking pressure in the minutes after from Nepal
27 mins, India 0-0 Nepal: The livestream is up and running quarter of the match later. India are in Orange... have had a few half chances created from the left flank. But no breakthrough yet.
17 mins, India 0-0 Nepal: Still no stream, unfortunately.
11 mins, India 0-0 Nepal: The official livestream is not working, so we are relying on updates from the venue for now.
Coach Suren Chhetri on the Nepal match: “It was not a good result and we all were rather disappointed after the loss against Bangladesh earlier this week. The hunger to score on the field was missing from our side, and we need to play as a unit against the hosts tomorrow. We have to come back stronger. The last game was a good lesson for us. If we don’t put in the effort, anyone can beat us.”
Kickoff, India 0-0 Nepal: Play is underway.
05.05 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian football as the senior women’s team continue their title defence at SAFF Women’s Championship.
India suffered their first loss in the history of the SAFF Women’s Championship and have to bounce back against hosts Nepal today if they are to return to the final and stand a chance retaining the trophy. In a top of the group clash, Bangladesh recorded a historic 3-0 win to go into the semifinals as Group A winners. In the semis on Friday, India are taking on hosts Nepal while Bangladesh await the winner.
India’s 23-player squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.
DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh.
MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang,Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi.
FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace.
HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri.