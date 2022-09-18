Field Watch Watch: Bengaluru FC hosts long-time football fan 'Lozenge Maashi’ Jamuna Das for a team lunch India and BFC star Sunil Chhetri said that the love, encouragement and affection she has shown to players over many years in unparalleled. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Jamuna 'Lozenge Maashi' Das with Sunil Chhetri | BFC TV For decades, she's the one with all the sweets at the Salt Lake. Default mother to so many footballers. Iron voice, softest heart. Jamuna 'Lozenge Maashi' Das is every bit a legend of #IndianFootball. For all the love she's given, we wanted to give back just a little ♥️ #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/HZYEuMYTmn— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru FC Football Indian football BFC Jamuna Das Football news Sunil Chhetri