Two-time Wrestling World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat took to social media to lash out at critics on Sunday.
The 28-year-old had a disappointing start to the world event after losing 7-0 to Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag in the first round. But since Batkhuyag made it to the final in the women’s 53 kg event, Phogat was in contention of winning a bronze medal.
Phogat beat Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova by fall in the first round and later came up with a 8-0 win over Sweden’s Emma Malmgren in the bronze medal match to become the first Indian woman to win a second World Championship medal, after she won bronze in Nur-Sultan in 2019.
However, Phogat received criticism on social media after losing her bout to Batkhuyag.
"Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey. Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete," Phogat said in a post.
"Why are we as athletes answerable to them about every detail when all athletes get back is comments on how they should train, what they should do instead of support and encouragement when times are tough. (It is) very discouraging when people assume they can comment on when athletes should stop or end their career, when they should play and not play. A win always does not mean that an athlete has done anything extraordinary and a loss does not mean that the athlete has not tried during that game. Winning and losing is a part of every athlete's journey and the athletes try hard each time."
This is not the first time Phogat has been criticised on social media.
She had been widely expected to medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but lost in the quarterfinal to eventual bronze medallist Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus.
Vinesh Phogat’s full statement:
Athletes are humans and while being an athlete is a huge part of who were are, it doesn’t mean we work like robots every time a tournament is announced. Not sure if this culture is in every country or this is just India where we have so many experts sitting at home.
Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey. Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete.
Why are we as athletes answerable to them about every detail when all athletes get back is comments on how they should train, what they should do instead of support and encouragement when times are tough. Is it very discouraging when people assume they can comment on when athletes should stop or end their career, when they should play and not play. A win always does not mean that an athlete has done anything extra extraordinary and a loss does not mean that the athlete has not tried during that game. Winning and losing is a part of every athlete’s journey and the athletes try hard each time.
When we are criticised for not getting a medal every single time do these so called “fans, experts” know what efforts, resources and preparation go into this process. And do they know what goes into the preparation of the athletes they compare us with? Do the supporters from the other countries also criticise their athletes in the same way and manner? It is very easy to comment on these things because for them it’s just one day of their life after watching a match, what they don’t realise is these things can seriously drag along and affect the athletes state, their mood especially in difficult times. Things are great with social media now connecting all fans and supporters but times were simpler when social media was not involved to spread these comments and negative criticism.
When people see the scoreboard what don’t see are the efforts that go into the preparation, the sacrifices made for the simplest of achievements and the tremendous courage to do this over and over again in spite of the results and outcome.
It’s true that not everyone will understand your vision and dream, people will question your methods until they see it on the scoreboard. But as athletes if we give up too early or lose courage too soon, we many never reach that turning point. Here’s to all my fellow athletes who have the courage to repeatedly put themselves through a difficult journey and show compassion towards their dream without fearing people. My dear athletes, we are all on the same page and have similar journeys. Hopefully someday we will try to change this culture with our consistent efforts, courage and dedication.