Two-time Wrestling World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat took to social media to lash out at critics on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had a disappointing start to the world event after losing 7-0 to Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag in the first round. But since Batkhuyag made it to the final in the women’s 53 kg event, Phogat was in contention of winning a bronze medal.

Phogat beat Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova by fall in the first round and later came up with a 8-0 win over Sweden’s Emma Malmgren in the bronze medal match to become the first Indian woman to win a second World Championship medal, after she won bronze in Nur-Sultan in 2019.

However, Phogat received criticism on social media after losing her bout to Batkhuyag.

I hope everyone will be more responsible about their words.. Focus on what your athletes are doing well! People need to have a better perspective and stop the constant criticism in Indian sports. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/C7CWCgODCH — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 18, 2022

“Every individual, professional or not, has chased hardships, struggles and challenges through their journey. Difference is the world does not comment and criticise them thinking they are experts on those professionals and their careers. But we have many who consider themselves as experts on sports who think they know the efforts, the hardships and what goes into training an athlete,” Phogat said in a post.

“Why are we as athletes answerable to them about every detail when all athletes get back is comments on how they should train, what they should do instead of support and encouragement when times are tough. (It is) very discouraging when people assume they can comment on when athletes should stop or end their career, when they should play and not play. A win always does not mean that an athlete has done anything extraordinary and a loss does not mean that the athlete has not tried during that game. Winning and losing is a part of every athlete’s journey and the athletes try hard each time.”

This is not the first time Phogat has been criticised on social media.

She had been widely expected to medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but lost in the quarterfinal to eventual bronze medallist Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus.