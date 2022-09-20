Top seeds Maharashtra and West Bengal breezed through their opening two rounds in women’s table tennis to all but book semifinal berths in the 36th National Games here on Tuesday.

Diya Chitale got the better of Gujarat’s Frenaz Chipia 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 in the opening match to lead Maharashtra’s charge. Swastika Ghosh and Reeth Rishya Tennison then overcame Krittwika Sinha Roy and Filzahfatema Kadri to wind up their Round 1 with big smiles.

In the second round, Diya, Swastika and Reethhrishya again emerged victorious against Telangana to take the top position in Group A. They will face Haryana later in the night.

In Group B, West Bengal rode on Sutirtha Mukherjee’s two wins to sail past Tamil Nadu, the first hurdle.

Ayhika Mukherjee scored the other win but Prapti Sen lost in between, triggering mild alarm bells in the camp.

In Round 2 too, West Bengal had to dig deep to subdue Karnataka 3-2. Suthirtha won her first match but suffered a surprise defeat in her second. Ayhika won but Mouma Das lost to make it 2-2. Akhiya, however, put up a brave and calm display to down Kushi V to come out unscathed.

In the men’s competition, hosts and favourites Gujarat (Group A) started off on a winning note. They beat Haryana 3-0, with local boy Harmeet Desai, buoyed by adoring crowds, leading from the front.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist (team) faced a tricky opponent in the form of experienced Soumyajit Ghosh and had to deploy an all-out attacking game to come out safely.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, then, got the better of Wesley Do Roserio and Jubin Kumar respectively to put Gujarat 3-0 up.

Women: Round 1

Group A: Maharashtra bt Gujarat 3-0 (Diya Chitale bt Frenaz Chipia 11-9, 11-6, 12-10; Swastika Ghosh bt Krittwika Sinha Roy 11-4, 11-12, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9; Reeth Rishya Tennison bt Filzahfatema Kadri 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-4) Telangana bt Haryana 3-1 (Varuni Jaiswal lost to Suhana Saini 9-11, 9-11, 6-11; Akula Sreeja bt Riti Shankar 11-9, 11-6, 11-3; Nikhat Banu bt Sanya Sehgal 11-8, 16-14, 11-7; Sreeja bt Saini 11-4, 11-5, 12-10) Group B:

West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-1 (Sutirtha Mukherjee bt V Kowshika 11-7, 11-9, 11-5; Ayhika Mukherjee bt S Yashini 13-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5; Prapti Sen lost to C R Harshavardhini 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11; Sutritha bt Yashini 11-2, 11-7, 11-13, 11-7) Karnataka bt Uttar Pradesh 3-2 (Kushi V. bt Suhana Narjinary 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 14-12; Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Radhapriya Goel 11-6, 10-12, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11; Mariya Rony bt Suhani Mahajan 11-7, 11-6, 13-11; Ghorpade lost to Narjinary 8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 10-12, 10-12; Kushi bt Goel 7-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9) Round 2

Group A: Maharashtra bt Telangana 3-0 (Diya Chitale bt Varuni Jaiswal 11-7, 12-10,11-6; Swastika Ghosh bt Akula Sreeja 11-7, 11-9, 12-14,11-4; Reethhrishya Tennison bt Nikhat Banu 6-11,5-11,11-3,11-8, 11-9) Gujarat bt Haryana 3-1 (Frenaz Chipia lost to Suhana Saini 11-9, 11-8, 11-7; Krittwika Sinha Roy bt Riti Shankar 5-11, 11-13, 11-9, 4-11; Filzahfatema Kadri bt Trisha Paul 13-15, 5-11, 6-11; Krittwika bt Saini 9-11,11-7, 6-11, 7-11) Group B: Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh 3-1 (N. Deepika lost to Radhapriya Goel 12-14,7-11, 11-8, 7-11; S. Yashini bt Suhana Narjinary 17-15, 11-5, 11-9; V.Kowshika bt Suhani Mahajan 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7; S.Yashini bt Radhapriya Goel 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) West Bengal bt Karnataka 3-2 (Suthirtha Mukherjee bt Khushi V. 11-4, 11-4, 11-2; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yashashwini Ghorpade 11-6, 11-9, 11-8; Mouma Das lost to Mariya Rony 11-9 11-5, 3-11, 8-11,8-11; Sudhirtha lost to Yashaswini Ghorpade 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 6-11; Akhiya bt Khushi V. 11-5, 11-7, 11-4)