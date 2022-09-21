Matthew Wade steered his team to a four wicket victory over India after a blistering knock by Cameron Green in the opening game of the three match Twenty20 series in Mohali on Tuesday.

Wade’s unbeaten 45 off 21 guided the visitors to chase down India’s mammoth 209 runs with four balls remaining after Australia briefly stuttered in the middle overs following quick losses.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who replaced star batsman David Warner for the India tour, smashed 61 off 30 balls to provide impetus to the visitors in the opening game.

Green smashed eight fours and four sixes after the Aussies lost skipper Aaron Finch for 22 in the third over.

The right-hand all-rounder stitched a 70-run partnership with Steve Smith before he was caught by Virat Kohli off Axar Patel.

Smith with 35 off 25 departed in the next over followed by Glenn Maxwell’s wicket in the same over for one.

But Wade displayed a powerful batting performance, hitting six fours and two sixes helping the visitors to chase down the target in the 19th over.

Tim David, who made his Twenty20 debut, scored 18 off 14 balls while Josh Inglis made 17 off 10 balls, with Pat Cummins hitting the winning four off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Patel’s return of figures of 3 for 17 while Umesh Yadav took 2 wickets for 27.

Australia won the toss and opted to field in the opening match, with India’s Hardik Pandya smashing a rapid 71 not out to post a challenging total of 208-6 against the visitors.

Opener KL Rahul also made a half-century while Suryakumar Yadav hit 46 after the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma for 11 and star batsman Virat Kohli for two in the powerplay.

Rahul compiled 55 off 35 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes before he was caught by Nathan Ellis off Josh Hazlewood at deep square-leg.

Yadav hit four sixes in his 25-ball stay before he was caught behind off Green.

But Pandya increased the scoring rate further, hammering 71 off 30 deliveries.

The 28-year-old all-rounder hit five sixes and seven fours.

Ellis was the most successful bowler and finished with figures of three for 30.

The three-match series is being used as a warm-up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The visitors are playing without pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries.

India are looking to bounce back after crashing out of the Asia Cup this month before the knockout stage.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the first T20I between India and Australia:

I have always believed that the player of the match should be the person who produces the best performance in the match, irrespective of which team wins. 3-17 in 4 overs in a 209 chase was exceptional. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2022

Harshal Patel has now bowled 16 times in T20Is for India. Of his career 56.1 overs, 22.1 have come at the death. He has gone for 11.50 an over in these, with 22 sixes. Does his method really work? — KASHISH (@crickashish217) September 20, 2022

In the 12 inns that Chahal has bowled post the IPL, 7 times he has conceded runs at an ER of 8 or more.



2.1-0-26-0 v SA

4-0-49-1 v SA

4-0-32-2 v ENG

4-0-32-0 v PAK

4-0-43-1 v PAK

4-0-34-3 v SL

3.2-0-42-1 v AUS



India need better performances from him. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 20, 2022

Remarkable run chase by Australia, chase down 209 runs with finisher Wade 45*(21) - they take 1-0 in the series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2022

41 fours and 22 sixes in the game. proper T20.#INDvsAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 20, 2022

Good chase by Australia! India need to figure out their death bowlers ! @akshar2026 bowled brilliantly! India has to do a lot in bowling department . #INDvsAUS — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 20, 2022

Highest targets successfully chased by Australia in men's T20Is :-



244 - vs NZ🇳🇿 at Auckland, 2018

209 - vs IND🇮🇳 at Mohali, today

205 - vs SA🇿🇦 at Johannesburg, 2016

192 - vs PAK🇵🇰 at Gros Islet, 2010

191 - vs IND🇮🇳 at Bengaluru, 2019#INDvAUS — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) September 20, 2022

Matthew Wade the nerveless finisher that Australia never knew they had has produced yet another blinder to pull off another mini-heist #INDvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 20, 2022

Matthew Wade what an underrated hero of the format pic.twitter.com/4iFM13VqjJ — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) September 20, 2022

India's last 5 T20I matches:



Lost vs Australia*

Won vs Afghanistan

Lost vs Sri Lanka

Lost vs Pakistan

Won vs Hong Kong — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 20, 2022

India's bowling Plan A, B, C, D for the World Cup: Bumrah and hope. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 20, 2022

Don't get why DK is unnecessarily pushed into pressure situations - in this game, he could have easily walked out over Axar in the 14th over. Would have given him time to settle down, instead of going off from ball 1 in the 16th over. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 20, 2022

Cameron Green won player of the match award vs SL in Test.

Cameron Green won player of the match award vs NZ in ODI.

Cameron Green won player of the match award vs IND in T20.



In the space of three months, he has played vital roles in all three formats for Australia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2022

Has to be the worst fielding show in the last five-six years. https://t.co/YzYX9Objh5 — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 20, 2022

Why in the world would anyone want to be a bowler in white ball cricket? 🤷🏽‍♀️😓 #INDvAUS — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 20, 2022

India is the first team that could not defend 200+ target more than once in home T20Is of the same year.



Both are in the first match of their last two home series.

v SA at Delhi

v AUS at Mohali#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 20, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)