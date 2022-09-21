When Harmanpreet Kaur scores a century in England, it is going to be special.
The Indian captain remained unbeaten on a sensational 143* off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes as she powered her side to a huge total in Canterbury the second One-Day International against England.
She hit 18 runs in the final over of the match as India reached 333/5 in 50 overs. This was India’s highest-ever ODI total against England.
The innings was filled with solid partnerships, a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harleen Deol (first ODI half century, 58 off 72 balls), then 50 with Pooja Vastrakar (18) off just 36 balls and finally, another 71 runs off 24 balls with Deepti Sharma (15 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket stand.
India scored 62 runs off the last three overs.
This was Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifth ODI century and the second of 2022 – a year that is turning out to be the best in her career by quite the distance. Her previous ODI century in England was when she scored 171* against Australia in the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur's best ODI years
|Grouping
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|year 2022
|16
|15
|750
|143*
|62.50
|90.25
|2
|5
|year 2017
|20
|15
|505
|171*
|50.50
|84.30
|1
|2
|year 2012
|12
|11
|373
|63
|33.90
|62.90
|0
|5
|year 2013
|7
|7
|354
|107*
|70.80
|83.29
|2
|1
|year 2016
|9
|8
|202
|50
|25.25
|57.71
|0
|1
Here’s a wagon wheel of Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings:
Here are some reactions to Harmanpreet Kaur’s special knock: