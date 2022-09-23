India vs Australia, 2nd T20I live: Toss delayed in Nagpur due to wet outfield
Follow live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Live updates
Update: The umpires have had an inspection again and spoken with the skippers and handed them a piece of paper each. Still no confirmation on what the decision is.
Update: Next inspection at 8.45pm. Umpires say they are concerned about soft patches on the outfield and it is taking longer than expect to dry out. The first ball has to be bowled by 9.46pm IST to have a match. But player safety is first and foremost.
The wait continues...
8.08 pm: The broadcasters confirm that the latest possible start for a five-over match is 9.46 pm IST. Some sawdust being thrown on the wet patches.
7.07 pm: It’s gone from bad to worse now as the next inspection has been scheduled for 8 pm. The umpires just checked the outfield out and had a word with captains Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch.
Well, it’s not the news we were looking for...
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
It’s a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and Co after Australia’s four-wicket win in the first T20I of the three-match series. India’s batters did an impressive job in the first game, with KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya leading the way, but the bowlers came up short and couldn’t defend 208 runs. The hosts are likely to be bolstered by the return of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in tonight’s second T20I and they will be determined to force a decider in the series.
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams.
