Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Thursday that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fit and prepared to play in the second T20 International against Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

India lost the first T20I in Mohali by four wickets and the team’s inability to defend 208 runs raised several questions about the bowling line-up heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. However, India, off-late, have also been on the receiving end due to injuries to pacers Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

While Harshal Patel returned to action in the first T20I, Bumrah and Chahar sat out the match. Talking about their fitness, Suryakumar said in the press conference before the second T20I on Friday, “This is the wrong department. This question should go to the team management or physio (laughs). But yes, the atmosphere in the team is very good. Everyone is first-class fit and ready.”

Talking specifically about Bumrah, he said, “He is absolutely ready. There is nothing to worry about.”

The Indian pace department had an off-day in Mohali as Harshal’s return proved to be rather expensive and he conceded 49 runs without a wicket while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also conceded 52 runs without a wicket.

When asked if the opposition had begun to read Harshal Patel’s variations and successfully score against him, Yadav said, “He is very deceptive. I don’t bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi bhai is also difficult to decipher... But Harshal’s slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of doubt should be allowed.”

Suryakumar, who is India’s leading run scorer in the format with 649 runs at an average of 38.17 in 20 matches, has often played with the intent that captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have spoken about adapting in T20 cricket.

Talking about his batting approach, he said: “I’m very flexible, no particular role. Actually plan myself for every situation. I am flexible to bat anywhere, whichever number I’m asked to bat, I know I just have to do my role and I am happy to do it.”

