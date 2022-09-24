Jhulan Goswami retires at Lord’s: England vs India, 3rd ODI live score updates, reactions and more
Follow key updates of Jhulan Goswami’s final international appearance as India take on England at Lord’s.
Live updates
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh.
TOSS: England won the toss and elected to field. Jhulan Goswami’s bowling will be primetime viewing in India.
03.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of retirement weekend in London... this time, we bid farewell to Jhulan Goswami, one of India’s greatest ever cricketers who is set for a Lord’s farewell.
A few years back, ahead of the 2017 World Cup, we had done an article on the legacies of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami... that both of them went on to play five more years of cricket at a pretty high level in itself is an amazing feat. And today, not long after Mithali Raj announced her retirement earlier this year, it is Jhulan Goswami’s turn to bid adieu to international cricket.
“I have seen their careers unfold in front of my eyes and it is great to see that their pride of playing for the country has remained the same over all these years,” India legend Sudha Shah had told Scroll.in five years back. Listening to Goswami speak yesterday, that is the overwhelming feeling we have today as well.
