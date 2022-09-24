Jhulan Goswami bowed out of international cricket on a high as India beat England by 16 runs in the third ODI at Lord’s to complete a 3-0 series win.
Chasing 170 to win, England were bowled out for 153 in 43.3 overs as India swept the three-match ODI series. They remained unbeaten as well in the ICC Women’s Championship (points towards qualifying for the next ODI World Cup), with six wins out of six matches played.
Goswami was given a guard of honour by the English player as she came out to bat. The 39-year-old then received another guard of honour as she came out to bowl, this one by her teammates and support staff.
Once she stepped onto the field, she rolled back the years with the ball claiming the wickets of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross to finish with figures of 10-3-30-2 in her final match for India. She didn’t concede a run in the last two overs she bowled.
Jhulan Goswami bows out: England vs India, 3rd ODI – Deepti Sharma seals 3-0 win with run out
Here is how Twitter reacted to Goswami’s farewell: