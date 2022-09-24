Jhulan Goswami bowed out of international cricket on a high as India beat England by 16 runs in the third ODI at Lord’s to complete a 3-0 series win.

Chasing 170 to win, England were bowled out for 153 in 43.3 overs as India swept the three-match ODI series. They remained unbeaten as well in the ICC Women’s Championship (points towards qualifying for the next ODI World Cup), with six wins out of six matches played.

Goswami was given a guard of honour by the English player as she came out to bat. The 39-year-old then received another guard of honour as she came out to bowl, this one by her teammates and support staff.

Once she stepped onto the field, she rolled back the years with the ball claiming the wickets of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross to finish with figures of 10-3-30-2 in her final match for India. She didn’t concede a run in the last two overs she bowled.

Jhulan Goswami bows out: England vs India, 3rd ODI – Deepti Sharma seals 3-0 win with run out



Here is how Twitter reacted to Goswami’s farewell:

A LEGEND. AN INSPIRATION.



A remarkable 20-year career draws to a close!



Take a bow, @JhulanG10 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cfnYu4nuFC — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022

There will be no one like Jhulan Goswami ever again...



Captain of #TeamPacer, forever and always. ❤️



For @thefield_in: https://t.co/wb8i1yPgxg — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 24, 2022

Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket.

Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10. https://t.co/Z1v1HfRY8h — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2022

Congratulations to one of India’s finest cricketers🤩🤩, @JhulanG10 well done on a wonderful career and of course needless to say that you inspired so many girls to take up the sport. Good luck to you as you move towards a new chapter in life👍🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

A fantastic career .. befitting that it ended on a winning note ..and she left with a good series individually ..will remain a role model for the women players for decades ahead @JhulanG10 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JA4xGgobEd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 24, 2022

Her longevity as a fast bowler in women's cricket is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days & @JhulanG10's commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all. The Indian jersey will miss you. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu. pic.twitter.com/sckOdIXoSI — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 24, 2022

A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best. @JhulanG10 🙌🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

The greatest & most successful fast bowler in women's cricket retires from int'l cricket after two decades of unmatched dedication & determination towards the game. Congrats @JhulanG10 on a phenomenal career with #TeamIndia. Thank you for inspiring next generation of cricketers pic.twitter.com/CBPtnw8QSd — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 24, 2022

Records galore 🔝



A legacy to be proud of 👍



Thank you @JhulanG10 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ib4knV2eyn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami becomes the only Asian female cricketer to play her last international match at Lord's, London.



She is now also the only Indian (men/women) cricketer to play her last ODI match at Lord's, London.#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) September 24, 2022

#JhulanGoswami presented with a signed shirt from the England team to commemorate her retirement and her extraordinary career by ECB Interim Chief Executive Clare Connor and Head Coach Lisa Keightley. #ENGvIND



📸 -Christopher Lee (ECB) pic.twitter.com/8OUWzBKsw9 — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) September 24, 2022

The first woman to bowl 10000 balls in ODIs: 𝙅𝙝𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙤𝙨𝙬𝙖𝙢𝙞



With the first ball of her last over in international cricket, the India fast bowler achieved the feat in the third ODI against England at Lord's.#ENGvIND — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 24, 2022

It’s been a while since we have had our chats over chai and I would probably miss them the most.



Happy retirement Jhulu di and all the best for your second inning. #ThankYouJhuluDi pic.twitter.com/UCtDb1WAoS — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) September 24, 2022

India, 🐐s, and the number 10000



First to 10000 test runs : Gavaskar

First to 10000 ODI runs : Tendulkar

First to 10000 WODI balls : Jhulan — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 24, 2022

10-3-30-2.



Her last 2 overs in international cricket... ZERO runs and a wicket.#JhulanGoswami 👏🏽 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami strikes with delivery 10,001 in one day internationals - her final over to complete 20 years of service. India are a wicket away from a clean sweep. A magnificent Lord’s moment. #ENGvIND — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 24, 2022

Congratulations @JhulanG10 for your contribution to Indian Cricket. You have inspired many. Be very proud of your career. Best wishes for everything to come. Lots of love pic.twitter.com/9sJpMfCDR9 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 24, 2022

Not a wicket, just the end of a spell.



And what a spell. Jhulan Goswami finishes her 20-year career having bowled 10,005 balls and taken 255 ODI wickets.#bbccricket pic.twitter.com/SV5ouzLpM4 — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) September 24, 2022

It was Jhulan Goswami's last over ever.



From tonight onwards, it was going to be lounging on the couch and calling the shots from miles back. Maybe a commentary gig.



She runs in and clocks 107 kph. Wicket.



What a tale for the ages. What a beast is sport. — Harigovind S (@HolyCricket_513) September 24, 2022

The embrace, the way she reached her hands to include everyone on the outside to include in the group hug! That's it. That is their, India's, Jhulu Di! 🥺 — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami's final match is a win at Lord's & a 3-0 ODIs sweep where she takes 2 wickets to extend her own record.

(with the last-pair defence ending with a run out backing up, riling up the locals.)



Some farwells can be fairytale down to the end! #ENGvsIND — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 24, 2022

Two back to back 3-0 wins in ODIs for this Indian team. Won 4 of their final 5 games on this tour after that tepid start at Derby. Fitting finale for Jhulan. Enjoy the moment, folks. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 24, 2022