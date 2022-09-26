As Roger Federer called time on his professional tennis career at the Laver Cup on Friday, one of the most successful and storied journeys in modern sport came to a close.

The Swiss maestro won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and a total of 103 ATP titles overall in his illustrious career. His impact beyond the numbers on the sport of tennis has also been staggering over many years.

With his competitive tennis career now done, it is worth looking back at some of his best moments from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Roger Federer factfile Personal: Date of birth: Aug 8, 1981 Place of birth: Basel, Switzerland Turned pro: 1998 Family: Wife, Mirka Vavrinec (married April 11, 2009); father to two sets of twins: Myla and Charlene (born July 2009) and Leo and Lenny (born May 2014). Career stats: Titles: 103 Grand Slam singles titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) ATP Tour Finals: 6 (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011) Win/loss record: 1,251/275 Prize money: $130,594,339 Highest ranking: 1 (February 2004) Year end world number one: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 Weeks at world number one: 310 Olympic Games: 2008 doubles gold medallist (with Stan Wawrinka) Davis Cup: 2014 winner Hopman Cup: 2001, 2018, 2019 winner

Here’s a look at the Swiss legend’s most memorable moments at each of the Majors:

Australian Open

French Open

Wimbledon

US Open

