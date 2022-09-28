With the Irani Cup resuming this season after a break, Hanuma Vihari has been named as the captain of the Rest of India squad that will take on 2019-’20 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra in the five-day match.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named the Rest of India squad for the Mastercard Irani Cup 2022 to be played against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions Saurashtra from October 1-5, 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Irani Cup is back after three years after the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hence Saurashtra are in action.

Vihari was captain of the South Zone team recently that reached the Duleep Trophy final.

ROI squad: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

More to follow