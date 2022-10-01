Women’s T20 Asia Cup, IND vs SL live updates: Jemimah Rodrigues in good touch as she brings up fifty
Live updates from the Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at Sylhet.
Live updates
India 92/2 (13 overs): Harmanpreet shimmies down the pitch and drives one past midwicket. The current run rate is looking up for India. 11 runs off the over.
India 81/2 (12 overs): Stunning from Jemimah as she brings up her fifty off 38 deliveries. In just the first delivery off the over, dhe dances down the pitch and sends the ball over long on for a six. Class! 11 runs off the over.
India 70/2 (11 overs): First boundary off Harmanpreet’s bat and she sweeps it past square. 9 runs off the over.
Meanwhile, something rather important regarding the women’s game. Women and not girls!
India 61/2 (10 overs): Two back-to-back overs with no boundaries conceded by Sri Lanka. Just the four runs off it. Halfway through the innings and the acceleration in the next couple of overs will be crucial now.
India 57/2 (9 overs): Just the three runs off Inoka Ranaweera’s first over. Spin, the way to go for Sri Lanka.
India 54/2 (8 overs): Jemimah continues to steady the ship. Two boundaries off that over - a gentle drive off cover followed by one over mid-wicket. The runs aren’t coming as smoothly for Harmanpreet yet but the scoring rate for India is coming up. 10 runs off that over.
India 44/2 (7 overs): A glorious cover drive for four and a shot over fine leg for nearly a six (also a four) in that over by Jemimah. She is looking in good touch.
India 33/2 (6 overs): Jemimah looks in great touch! Almost like the break due to injury did not happen. It is just what India need at the moment. A drive over extra cover in the first delivery, and another one in the third. 9 runs off the over.
India 24/2 (5 overs): Just the solitary run from Jemimah in Achini Kulasuriya’s first over. Sri Lanka have managed to put the pressure on with those early wickets and quieten things here.
WICKET! 3.6: Shafali Verma 10(11) ct Malsha Shehani b Oshadi Ranasinghe, India 23/2 That’s two wickets in the powerplay for Sri Lanka. Great start! Unfortunately for Shafali, the runs are still not coming. Another brilliant effort in the deep, this time from Malsha Shehani after Shafali fails to deposit that one over long-on.
India 19/1 (3 overs): Jemimah brings up a boundary in just the second delivery she faces. Good signs. A late cut to steer the ball for a four behind point. A wicket and 7 runs off Sugandika’s second over.
WICKET! 2.2: Smriti Mandhana 6(7) ct Nilakshi De Silva b Sugandika Kumari, India 13/1 A stunning fielding effort at long-off as Nilakshi de Silva takes the catch. The dropped catch does not cost them much after all.
India 12/1 (2 overs): And a boundary by Smriti Mandhana now. Punishes the high full-toss for a four over long-on. A missed opportunity for Sri Lanka later as she’s dropped at cover.
India 6/0 (1 over): A boundary in the first over... a square cut past point by Shafali Verma. Her skipper has spoken about wanting to back her and she will be hoping to repay that faith. 6 runs off the over.
Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Sugandika Kumari will open the attack for Sri Lanka.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed the England tour due to rehab for a wrist injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is back into the side. She was in great form at the Commonwealth Games and so it will be interesting to see if she’s in the same rhythm again.
Teams:
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.
Earlier in the day, defending champions Bangladesh began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Thailand. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India now begin their campaign with an opener against Sri Lanka.
In the pre-match press conference, the skipper said the tournament serves a good opportunity to give players enough game-time. India lost the recent T20I series in England 1-2 but went on to sweep the three-match ODI series. However, they will look to fine-tune their team-composition in the shortest format and keep their dominant record at this tournament intact.
Squads:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana