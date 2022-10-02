Led by G Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar, the Indian men’s team notched up a memorable victory against second seed Germany in the ITTF World Team Championships Finals in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

After getting the better of Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday, the Indian team defeated heavyweights Germany 3-1 with Sathiyan winning both his matches.

The 29-year-old, who is India’s top-ranked (37) table tennis player, fought back from 0-2 down in both his matches to beat Benedikt Duda 3-2 (11-13,4-11,11-8,11-4,11-9) and world No 9 Dang Qiu 3-2 (10-12,7-11,11-8,11-8,11-9).

“The match against Qiu was definitely much tougher. He is a top-10 player. It was a high quality match as well,” Sathiyan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran completes Team' India's 3️⃣-1️⃣ victory over Team Germany after a close fight with Dang Qiu 🤯

India No 2 Harmeet Desai lost the second singles match to Qui 1-2 (7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 3-11) before Thakkar helped his team go 2-1 up with a 3-1 (13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10) win against higher-ranked Ricardo Walther.

Manav Thakkar's victory over Ricardo Walther gives Team India a 2-1 lead over Team Germany here at #ITTFWorlds2022 ☄️



Can Team Germany equalize their odds?

Just look at the radiant smiles on Team India's faces after a monumental 3-1 victory over #ITTFWorlds2022 second seeds Team Germany 🇮🇳💪



Action from #Chengdu2022 continues LIVE

On Saturday, the Indian women’s team fought valiantly but lost 2-3 to world No 5 ranked team Germany in their opening tie of the contest. Their next tie will take place against Czech Republic on Sunday.

The format of the contest is such that teams are placed in seven (men’s event) and six (women’s event) groups of five, with the top two teams automatically making it to the Round of 16. The remaining numbers in the knockouts are made up by the highest ranked third-placed teams.