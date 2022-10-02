India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul provide good start to hosts
Follow all the key updates of the second T20 International between India and South Africa in Guwahati.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India vs South Africa here.
Preview: For Rohit Sharma and Co, a final tune-up before T20 World Cup
Live updates
Stoppage in play: A snake on the field!
India 68/0 after 7 overs: Gorgeous flick once agin by Rahul for six. He has raced to 33 off 15 balls.
India 57/0 after 6 overs: Good powerplay for India. Two fours in Maharaj’s over. Rohit is in a better rhythm now, takes on the spinner with the conventional sweep and gets a four. Finishes the over with another.
India 49/0 after 5 overs: Rohit’s best shot of the night, as he finds the gap through offside for a four in Rabada’s over. Rahul too scores a four... good powerplay now for India.
India 36/0 after 4 overs: Rahul with a flick six that he is playing increasingly more frequently. Follows that up with a four. Taking on initiative with Rohit not finding his groove. The captain too gets a four to his name.
India 21/0 after 3 overs: Rohit plays out five dot balls in Ngidi’s over either side of a six that wasn’t the most convincing shot either. He is having a bit of a rough time out there in the middle at the moment.
Injury concern for Rohit Sharma: A streaky four for the Indian captain. He went for a scoop, the ball bounced a bit more, and hit him on the fingers. Nearly lobbed to the fielder at slip. A lengthy break actually, as he gets it looked at. 10/0 (1.3)
India 6/0 after 1 over: Rahul with a punchy start to the night, four through the offside. But good over eventually from Rabada. Early signs, decent bounce on offer but doesn’t seem to be much movement off the seam or through the air.
Rabada to start off. Rohit and Rahul in the middle.
6.55 pm: The pre-match talk from the experts in the venue was about the pitch being bit of a mystery tonight. Looks like there might be early assistance for bowlers and might not be a proper high-scoring affair. Rohit Sharma said too that the team might have to be a bit cautious early on.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
Team news: No changes for India. South Africa bring in Ngidi in place of Shamsi.
TOSS: South Africa opt to bowl first.
Some ODI update before the T20I starts...
India vs South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan named captain
World Cup squad reserve players Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar named in the ODI squad to face South Africa.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and South Africa.
From Kerala, the teams have moved to Assam. The venue is Guwahati for this penultimate match for India before the T20 World Cup. There are still question marks around Jasprit Bumrah’s availability who has been, for now, only officially ruled out of this series. Will we see his replacement Siraj in action? Or will India stick to the XI from the first match they won convincingly on the back of a superb bowling performance?
Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj
Screenshots in the blog courtesy bcci.tv / Disney+Hotstar