Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been suspended for four years by India’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel after he tested positive for a banned drug, reported AFP.

Shivpal, India’s second best male javelin athlete after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in terms of distance achieved, was tested out of competition in September last year.

Shivpal, who finished 27th in javelin qualifying at last summer’s pandemic-delayed Games, tested positive for methandienone, a performance-enhancing steroid.

The 27-year-old’s ban comes into effect from his provisional suspension in October last year. It ends in October 2025, the panel said.

Shivpal threw a personal best of 86.23m to win silver at the Asian championships in Doha in 2019.

He adds to the growing list of Indian athletes to be suspended for doping this year, including Tokyo Olympic discuss thrower Kamalpreet Kaur. According to a report in Sportstar, the process of her case is ongoing. B Aishwarya, who set a national record in triple jump earlier this year, is also involved in a doping case and had to miss out on CWG 2022 after being named in the squad.

India are ranked third in the number of doping violations behind Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released last year.

Inputs from AFP