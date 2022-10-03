India will start their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Cape Town on February 12 as the match schedule for the biggest ever women’s sporting event in Africa was announced.

The top 10 teams in the world will begin their bid for the trophy with South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the event at Newlands on 10 February.

The 23 matches will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The finals weekend will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on Sunday, 26 February.

Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

India are in Group A with Pakistan, West Indies, England and Ireland.

India matches at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: February 12: India vs Pakistan, Cape Town February 15: India vs West Indies, Cape Town February 18: India vs England, Gqeberha February 20: India vs Ireland, Gqeberha

The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch. The T20 World Cup, which is a ground-breaking opportunity for cricket in South Africa, will look to be the most inclusive and accessible cricket tournament ever played in the country, forming part of back-to-back World Cups that will leave a legacy to grow girls’ and women’s participation.

The Western Cape will play host to a bumper opening weekend of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Boland Park will host the first double-header, with England and the West Indies in action in the early match, followed by defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand. The four sub-continent sides will headline the second double-header at Newlands on Sunday as India take on Pakistan and Bangladesh face Sri Lanka.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket.

“As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before. With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup preceding the senior event will leave a lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”

Former India captain Mithali Raj, who is an ICC Ambassador, said she was really excited about the tournament being held in South Africa.

“The announcement of the schedule takes us one step closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup. This has been a fantastic period for the growth of the women’s game, and I am sure fans in South Africa will be out in huge numbers to support the players,” she was quoted as saying.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in ICC tournaments over the years and know what they mean to players globally. I can’t wait to watch some fast-paced, high-energy cricket and closely-fought, exciting matches.”