Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second one-day international on Sunday and keep the series alive.

Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.

The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79).

The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi.

India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition.

Kishan took on Anrich Nortje in one over to smash the pace bowler for a four and two sixes, but missed out on a maiden international hundred when he fell to Bjorn Fortuin.

Iyer, who reached his second ODI ton with a boundary, kept up the attack despite struggling with cramps late into the innings and stood unbeaten with Sanju Samson, who made 30, to steer the team home.

Iyer and Samson put on an unbeaten stand of 73 in 68 balls.

Earlier Siraj returned figures of 3-38 from his pace bowling as South Africa, who opted to bat first in the absence of captain Temba Bavuma, managed just 57 runs in the final 10 overs.

The Proteas were 204-3 in 37 overs and looked likely to get more than 300 but the tables turned after Hendricks got out and then Heinrich Klaasen (30) and Markram fell in the space of three deliveries.

Siraj, who struck first with the wicket of Quinton de Kock, got Hendricks caught by debutant Shahbaz Ahmed to break the big stand.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 35 off 34 balls but failed to provide an attacking finish to the innings as Siraj gave away just three runs in the 50th over and got the wicket of stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj.

Here are some reactions to the match:

Special feeling, special day. Thankful for the love ❤️ Let’s go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/F6rJDDuokW — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 9, 2022

All class 👏👏👏 Well done boys 🤗 Keep shining ✨ pic.twitter.com/mLt9MOdXEq — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 9, 2022

1⃣1⃣3⃣* runs

1⃣1⃣1⃣ balls

1⃣5⃣ fours



A game-changing knock from @ShreyasIyer15 as he bags the Player of the Match award! 👏👏#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/7kjHzj9MqW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

High quality knock from Shreyas Iyer given the short ball challenges he has battled👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 9, 2022

Always phenomenal on the field, it’s truly a sight to watch you play @ShreyasIyer15, congratulations on another beautiful innings! Keep shining 💪🏻😎 #IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/8uDCp6RGww — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 9, 2022

I don't think the depth in Indian white ball batting has been greater than it is now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 9, 2022

Series leveled 1️⃣-1️⃣ 👏🏻👏🏻



A magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against South Africa to register a victory by 7️⃣ wickets in Ranchi! 🙌🏻



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7 #INDvSA | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/cLmQuN9itg — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

Shreyas special 💯 !!! Absolute class innings 👏 !! Looked calm and impressive shot selection . Well played @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvsSA @BCCI — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 9, 2022

Big boys missing.

Team in trouble.

Chasing a big total.

On a tricky pitch.

Against a quality SA attack.



Very well played 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/0JqYjNrHCx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2022

Brilliant come back by team india. Top top batting from Shreyas Iyer. Match winning 💯 👏 #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2022

Shreyas Iyer has been in another league especially in ODI's this year. This win was a good one,especially against a strong SA outfit. Siraj making a strong claim for that t20 spot,even though I feel shami is the frontrunner. #INDvSA — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 9, 2022

Very good win for India. First the bowlers kept the score in check and then Kishan and Shreyas their best knocks to see India home. Worth ODI win. Series 1-1.#INDvSA — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 9, 2022

don't think anybody grabs opportunities the way shreyas iyer does, i'm so proud pic.twitter.com/mfD9cLAFQ0 — s (@_sectumsempra18) October 9, 2022

Well played skipper! We know how hard you work on your fitness & your skills. Great to see it coming off against a top attack. 👏👏 @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvSA https://t.co/Q89xtExXfJ — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) October 9, 2022

I for Ishan. I for Iyer. I for Indiaaaa 😍🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 9, 2022

Would have been a wonderful moment for Ishan Kishan if he had scored his maiden international ton in Ranchi. Not to be. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 9, 2022

That was a terrific partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 9, 2022

If (for now) Shreyas is looked at specifically as a ODI player, there would be very little to criticise him for. Whatever his shortcomings are, they don’t hamper him much in this format. Quality ODI batting all year. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 9, 2022

End of a terrific knock from Ishan Kishan, A innings to remember - 93 runs from 84 balls, well played Ishan, missed a well deserving hundred. pic.twitter.com/BrKve1cUVJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2022

Warra 💯 by Shreyas Iyer against top 🇿🇦 bowling.🔥

Such a feel-good moment this is.🤩#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/c516KGWRqT — Kriti Singh💫 (@kritiitweets) October 9, 2022

SKY in T20s, Shreyas in ODIs. absolutely no stopping these two 🥵 — kavya 🌻 (@kavya262) October 9, 2022

Brilliant win, brilliant innings from Shreyas, Ishan and Samson. Siraj was absolutely brilliant with the ball in death, and so as Kuldeep. Brilliant debut for Shahbaz and decent outing for Washi too. Great positives, now on to Delhi. #INDvSA — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) October 9, 2022

A cracking shot by Ishan Kishan against Anrich Nortje. pic.twitter.com/ED6MkbWftL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2022

Brief scores after South Africa’s innings in the second one-day international against India in Ranchi on Sunday:

South Africa 278-7, 50 overs (Reeza Hendricks 74, Aiden Markram 79, David Miller 35 not out; Mohammed Siraj 3-38)

Toss: South Africa

Report by AFP