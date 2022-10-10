Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming off the bench to put Manchester United in front at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been used from the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag’s time in charge at United, but made his entrance on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

It took Ronaldo just 14 minutes to net his first Premier League goal of the season as he latched onto Casemiro’s pass before firing low past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

That strike took the 37-year-old’s tally in two spells with United to 144.

Real Madrid’s record goalscorer hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal captain also holds the record for goals at international level with 117, taking his overall tally to 817.

As per Transfermark.com, Ronaldo has scored 700 goals and assisted 222 times in 943 appearances across club football. In comparison Lionel Messi has scored 691 goals and assisted 236 times in his 825 appearances at the club level.

Here’s a breakdown of Ronaldo’s 700 club goals:

700 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first goal.



5 - Sporting CP

118 - Man Utd (1st spell)

450 - Real Madrid

101 - Juventus

26 - Man Utd (2nd spell)



Icon. pic.twitter.com/cGKEjVdOLD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2022

Simplesmente... 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐎 ❤️🐐 Ronaldo acaba de chegar aos 700 golos por clubes! ⚽ #VesteABandeira



Simply... 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐎 ❤️🐐 Ronaldo has just reached his 700th club goal! ⚽ #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/dv1ripzxvG — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 9, 2022

Ronaldo has scored 700 career club goals across 4️⃣ clubs since 2002 🔥



Which CR7 golazo is your favorite? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GqBK6IdLEH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 9, 2022

Manager Erik ten Hag hoped Ronaldo’s 700th club goal of his career can spark a return to form.

“Every player needs it (confidence), even when you are the best in the world,” said Ten Hag after Ronaldo’s first Premier League goal of the season.

“I worked with many goalscorers and they need the goals in every season to have that feeling, that confirmation of the intuition.

“Once they have some goals, they come in a flow and games go easier. That will happen with him as well.”

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend but got off to the worst possible start.

On his first Premier League start since arriving for £60 million ($67 million) from Real Madrid, Casemiro was culpable for the opening goal as he was robbed in possession by Amadou Onana and the ball eventually broke for Alex Iwobi to curl into the top corner from outside the box.

Everton came into the game with the best defensive record in the league, but were quickly undone as United levelled within 10 minutes.

Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games with a cool finish from Martial’s pass.

Martial only lasted half an hour after pulling up with a hip injury in the warm-up.

His departure paved the way for Ronaldo to make his entrance and he took just 14 minutes to make his mark.

Casemiro made amends for his earlier error by winning possession in midfield and playing in his former Real Madrid teammate to fire low under Jordan Pickford.

“He’s one of the greatest players to have graced the game,” said Everton boss Frank Lampard. “You can do nothing but admire those numbers.”

Ronaldo should have had a second just before the hour mark as he nodded wide from another teasing delivery from Casemiro.

Everton had been on a seven-game unbeaten run, but offered little in the search of an equaliser until a late aerial assault and were lucky to avoid conceding a third goal 10 minutes from time.

Marcus Rashford pounced on a mistake by Iwobi to round Pickford and slot into an empty net, but the United forward was penalised for handball by a VAR review.

Victory takes Ten Hag’s men up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

