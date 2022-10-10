Following India’s 13-run victory over Western Australia in the practice game at Perth on Monday, Ashwin Ravichandran stated that India’s bowling woes will not be as big a concern in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup because the conditions in Australia are likely to suit the bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury and the frequent off-colour days of bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel raised doubts about India’s bowling prowess during the Asia Cup and the Twenty20 International home series against Australia and South Africa.

However, Ashwin analysed the bowling performance saying that the campaign would be a new start for the team, especially because the conditions and ground dimensions Down Under are likely to give the bowlers some cushion.

He said, “Look, we can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and in bilateral series back at home. It’s only fair to say the bowlers are getting hit around the park, but we also need to understand the boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India. When we come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives a bit of license to the bowlers to work with.”

“It’s also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and also be brave enough to take those 50-50 options in these places. It’s a completely new experience, just start afresh, start the book completely new,” the off-spinner added.

India officially begin their campaign at the World Cup with an opening encounter against subcontinental rivals Pakistan on October 23. With the rivalry spiced up following Pakistan’s efforts at the last World Cup and the recent Asia Cup, the contest is likely to be a high-octane one.

Addressing the rivalry, Ashwin said, “It’s a game of cricket. We don’t play so often, the rivalry is big. It means a lot to the people from both countries but at the end of the day whatever you may say as a cricketer and someone who is playing the sport you do understand that wins and losses are part of the game. Especially in this format, the margins are going to be so close.”

Ashwin, responding a specific question about Ramiz Raja’s recent remarks that Pakistan have started earning the respect because of their recent performances against India, added that “respect for the opposition is not something that comes with victories and defeat and that India certainly respect the Pakistani side, and so do they.”

Although India won the T20I series at home against South Africa last week by a 2-1 margin, their next encounter will take place in India’s third game in the group stage on October 30 and it will be an opponent that can test them in Australian conditions, especially in Perth.

Talking about the match, Ashwin said, “South Africa, who have been playing some wonderful cricket. They have got their arsenal and ammunition well set up for the tournament. They are the team who have done very well in this part of the world, we are aware of that, and we are looking forward to it.”

Ashwin said that India’s recent performances in Australia, red ball and white ball cricket combined, is something the team can drawn from.

“Two weeks to go for the ICC event, and the T20 World Cup is a marquee event; we are taking it as seriously as we can,” Ashwin added, when asked about their early arrival in Australia while the ODI series against South Africa in going on back home.

“We are here to acclimatise. We have never been to Australia during this time of the year. We must get in here and get used to the bounce and pace. There are few guys, who are new to the team, so it will be a great time for them to acclimatise.”

You can watch the full press conference here.