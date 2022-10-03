India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the board said in a statement.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI said in the statement that they will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

(More to follow)