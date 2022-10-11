Former India cricketer Roger Binny is set to replace Sourav Ganguly as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to a report by The Hindu.

The BCCI will have its Annual General Meeting on October 18, which is set to mark the end of former India captain Ganguly’s tenure as the board’s chief.

Binny, who played a key role in India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph, is the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association at the moment and the frontrunner to take over Ganguly’s post at the BCCI unopposed according to multiple reports.

According to a report by PTI, Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term.

Recently, the Supreme Court had cleared the way for extension of the terms of the current office-bearers, relaxing the cooling off period regulations, making Shah and Ganguly eligible for holding their positions till 2025.