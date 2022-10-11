Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup, India vs USA live updates: Americans take an early 2-0 lead
Hosts India begin their first ever Women’s World Cup campaign with a match against USA in Odisha.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup here.
For debutants India, tournament could be catalyst for change
India’s squad, fixtures, format, venues, where to watch and more
Goals:
- USA 1-0, 8th minute (REBIMBAS)
- USA 2-0, 14th minute (KOHLER)
Live updates
19’ India 0-2 USA: Suarez causing all sorts of problems down the left flank. Kajal does well defensively, to concede corner. The corner is also dealt with alright.
19’ India 0-2 USA: And this corner is dealt with by India, Neha just pumps the ball downward to ease some pressure.
19’ India 0-2 USA: A lovely piece of skill down the left chance by Suarez, and it is another corner. India can’t afford to go down 0-3 at this stage.
18’ India 0-2 USA: A rare Indian foray forward, Lynda does well to wriggle into a good position. Neha takes a long range effort that goes for a corner and then USA clear their lines.
14’ India 0-2 USA: GOAL USA! Charlotte KOHLER extends the advantage and it is yet another corner that is not defended well. India are using the zonal marking, the ball is floated in however close to the goal and the onrushing No 8 gets a good enough connection. Conceding from two early set pieces will frustrate Dennerby, one imagines.
14’ India 0-1 USA: Onyeka GAMERO with great usage of the width from the right flank, India are the pump... another corner coming in,
8’ India 0-1 USA: GOAL USA! A short corner routine seemed to have fizzled out but captain Jackson does superbly down the right flank to get to the byline and cut the ball back. A nice volleyed finish by REBIMBAS, and India, though they had numbers behind, left her free enough to take the shot and find the back of the net.
7’ India 0-0 USA: There is a lot of possession for USA unsurprisingly in these early exchanges. The Indian keeper made a save from a cutback down the left, now USA have a corner that is headed behind for another corner.
3’ India 0-0 USA: There is half a chance for Neha down the left flank as a through ball deflects and falls in her path but the USA defenders clear their lines.
1’ India 0-0 USA: The first attacking move comes from USA down their left, a nice last ditch tackle by Kajal and a loud cheer in Odisha.
Kickoff in Odisha: India get things underway. Reminder that there is VAR in place for the tournament. Natalia Astrain in USA’s coach, a Spaniard. She is up against a fellow European in the dugout in Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby.
Time for the national anthems. USA followed by India.
About USA U-17: Surprisingly, USA have not played in a match in the knockout phase since losing against Korea DPR in the final in 2008, having exited the competition in the group stage in 2012, 2016 and 2018. They’d be itching to set that record straight in India. The team scored a remarkable total of 58 goals and conceded just once in winning seven out of seven games in their successful campaign at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship.— Via Fifa Media Guide
USA XI (via Fifa): Victoria SAFRADIN, Savannah KING, Cameron ROLLER, Ella EMRI, Gisele THOMPSON, Riley JACKSON, Charlotte KOHLER, Lauren MARTINHO, Taylor SUAREZ, Melina REBIMBAS, Onyeka GAMERO
Group A: Earlier in the day, Brazil got off to a winning start in Odisha, but a mighty fine defensive effort by Morocco to keep it to 1-0.
India’s fixtures in Group A:
October 11: Ind vs USA (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).
October 14: Ind vs Morocco (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).
October 17: Brazil vs Ind (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian football as we get ready to witness an important moment.
After postponements, and a very recent possibility of the tournament slipping out the country, the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup is finally underway in India. Much like the men’s team from five years agao, India’s U17 team, who will become the first women’s representatives from the nation to feature in a FIFA final tournament, start their campaign in a short while against women’s football powerhouses USA in Odisha. India, who qualified as hosts, will look to make a good impression on their debut, just as North African debutants Morocco did against Brazil in 0-1 defeat a short while back.
For debutants India, tournament could be catalyst for change
Here’s a look at the starting XI for India:
India squad for Fifa U-17 World Cup 2022 (jersey numbers in brackets):
Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21)
Defenders: Astam Oraon (5, captain), Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4)
Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16)
Forwards: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14)
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Fifa media / AIFF / Sports 18