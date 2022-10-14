Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami was announced as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday.

“Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly,” the BCCI stated in a release.

“Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” the release added.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a back injury during the recent T20I series against Australia. The 28-year-old had made a comeback to international cricket after two months on the sidelines but aggravated his injury and couldn’t recover in time for the marquee event in Australia.

