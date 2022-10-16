The Pro Kabaddi League’s top three teams came up with comfortable wins to extend their winning runs in Season 9, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Second placed Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with a 25-18 win over the Gujarat Giants. Later, league-leaders Dabang Delhi beat the Telugu Titans 46-26, before the Bengal Warriors outclassed the Patna Pirates 54-26.

Rahul Chaudhari and Bhavani Rajput were the top scorers for the Pink Panthers in a rather low-scoring encounter - both scored five points each.

But the scoring rates changed drastically in the second match. Delhi-captain Naveen Kumar picked up yet another Super 10, scoring 12 points. He was aided by Manjeet who scored nine.

Vinay was the only player to offer any threat from the Titans, scoring 10 points.

In the final match of the night, Maninder Singh scored 12 points and was supported by Shrikant Jadhav’s nine. At the same time, the Warriors’ defence worked well, picking up 14 tackle points throughout the match as opposed to the seven notched by the Pirates - four of those points came from Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Sachin also earned a Super 10 for the Pirates, scoring 12.