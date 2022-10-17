Indian teenager D Gukesh made chess history in the Aimchess Rapid today as he became the youngest player ever to beat Magnus Carlsen as World Champion.

Incredibly, the 16-year-old’s win was Carlsen’s second loss in two days against one of India’s new crop of talented teenagers in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. Carlsen went down yesterday to 19-year-old Arjun Erigaisi.

“What a monumental day in history,” International Master Jovanka Houska said. “It was just an incredible, incredible performance by Gukesh.”

The key moment in the Round 9 game was after Gukesh played 25.Rc7 in a position that looked good for Carlsen. The champ’s reply, 25.Re8, turned out to be a blunder and after 26.Qb6, putting Carlsen’s queen in peril, Gukesh was suddenly winning.

Carlsen, playing from a log cabin in northern Sweden, spent five minutes thinking about his move after realising his mistake. He was shaking his head, gesticulating and spinning on his chair. Clearly, he was angry with himself. A few moves later, he resigned.

Gukesh just became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus after he became WC! Hats off to the 16-Year-Old Indian superstar 🔥 #ChessChamps — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) October 16, 2022

Commentating, International Master Lawrence Trent said: “The opening actually went very well for Magnus and he was kind of cruising.

“But this move came out of nowhere, literally it was completely unexpected.”

Speaking of Carlsen, Trent said: “He’s a man who, let’s put it this way, he doesn’t like to lose so he’s going to have to regroup quite quickly.”

Gukesh was 16 years 4 months 20 days while the previous record before Gukesh’s win was Praggnanandhaa’s 39-move victory over Carlsen in the Airthings Masters in February. Pragg, who is not playing in this event, was 16 years 6 months and 10 days old.

The Indian youngsters keep doing magic - 16-year-old India no.2 Gukesh D takes down the World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the 9th round of #AimchessRapid! It's 3 young Indian stars now who have beat Magnus - Pragg, Arjun and now Gukesh! Congratulations to Gukesh and his family. pic.twitter.com/l46vM86B5K — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 16, 2022

Despite the win, Gukesh wasn’t impressed with his own play. “Obviously, beating Magnus is always special but I was not really very proud of that game,” he said.

However, he did crack a smile when told he was the youngest player to beat Carlsen as World Champion.

However, in the next game, Gukesh immediately came back down to earth when he lost in 42 moves to the high-flying Pole Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who ended the day on top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, in Round 11, Carlsen came up against another wonderkid, the 18-year-old Uzbek World Rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov who led the first two days. After a crazy game, which IM Trent described as “alien chess”, it ended in a draw.

With a loss and two draws, it took until his last game of the day for Carlsen to record his first win, over the Swede Nils Grandelius. Carlsen, who finished with 21/36pts, is woefully out of form by his own high standards.

On his losses to young Indian’s Carlsen said: “Pragg is the only one I’ve lost multiple times to. As for Arjun and Gukesh: Arjun I’ve generally beaten; Gukesh very similar.

“I think Gukesh has been extremely impressive in classical chess recently. Perhaps this rapid win wasn’t his proudest effort, even though getting a win is always nice.”