Sajan Bhanwala on Wednesday became the first ever Indian to win a medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at an U23 Wrestling World Championship after winning bronze in the 77kg event at the ongoing championship in Spain.

HISTORY! 🇮🇳



India's Greco Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala bagged a historic BRONZE 🥉 in the 77kg division at U23 #Wrestling World Championships ongoing in Pontevedra, Spain.



This is India's 1st Greco Roman medal in U23 Wrestling World Championship!



#WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/1c80ozgf9x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 18, 2022

Some Indian wrestlers denied Spain visa for U23 World Championships: Report

Bhanwala lost to eventual silver medallist Alexandrin Gutu in the round of 16. The Indian then reached the bronze medal match through repechage and beat Dmytro Vastesky to claim India’s first medal.

#WrestlePontevedra GR 77kg medal bouts results



🥇 Malkhas AMOYAN 🇦🇲 df. Alexandrin GUTU 🇲🇩, 7-2



🥉 Sajan BHANWALA 🇮🇳 df. Dmytro VASETSKYI 🇺🇦, 10-10

🥉 Nao KUSAKA 🇯🇵 df. Mohammad Reza MOKHTARI 🇮🇷, 3-1 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 18, 2022

India had never won an U23 World Championship medal in Grec- Roman wrestling before with Sajan and Ravi coming closest, losing in the bronze medal bouts at 2019 edition.

Sajan Bhanwal, India’s young Greco-Roman hope, carries the dreams of a family and a nation

Sajan had also claimed bronze in the 2019 Junior World Championships.