India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has withdrawn from the Women’s Big Bash League due to a back injury.

The 33-year-old plays for the Melbourne Renegades franchise and missed the opening two matches of the season for her side due to commitments with the national team.

Harmanpreet led the Indians to the Asia Cup title, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final last week.

But the top order batter - who was the WBBL player of the tournament last season - will not be able to compete this season in Australia’s marquee T20 league.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said in a statement published on the team’s website.

