Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India’s second warm-up match against New Zealand was called off due to rain at at Brisbane on Wednesday. The match was abandoned without toss as the rain at the venue continued to show no respite. As a result, India and New Zealand are left with just one game of practice before their respective tournament openers.

While India had produced a brilliant all-round effort to defeat defending champions Australia by 6 runs in a thriller of a match in Brisbane on Monday, New Zealand were defeated by a colossal 9 wickets by South Africa on the same day.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against the their first Super 12 clash against subcontinental arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23 at Melbourne. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on Trans-Tasman rivals Australia on Saturday, October 22 at Sydney.