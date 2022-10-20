Denmark Open Super 750 live: Satwik-Chirag defeat All England champs, Tanisha-Ishaan in action now
Follow key updates of all the round of 16 action involving Indian shuttlers in Odense.
Note: Only Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew on TV Court. Four other Indian matches on Court 2. All matches are round of 16.
Live updates
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21, 10-21 Watanabe/Higashino: The Indians couldn’t find enough consistency in the 2nd game, a few good rallies but the Japanese pair ease through. A good experience for the Indian youngsters.
Here’s how the 2nd game panned out:
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21, 10-18 Watanabe/Higashino: Tanisha misses the sideline after a good defensive point by Ishaan.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21, 7-15 Watanabe/Higashino: Tanisha with an apology as she smacks one on Watanabe’s body. A good rally follows, that the Indians won. Can they close this gap down further?
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21, 4-11 Watanabe/Higashino: The Indians, under scoreboard pressure now, trying to do some fancy stuff but not coming off. A big lead for the second seeds.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21, 4-7 Watanabe/Higashino: The Japanese pair do tend to get better as the match goes on... and they have a handy lead early in game 2.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-21 Watanabe/Higashino: That is a game that Ishaan/Tanisha can actually be proud of. The 2nd seeds however take the deserving lead.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 15-18 Watanabe/Higashino: This is a good little phase for the Indians on Tanisha’s serve.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 12-18 Watanabe/Higashino: Tanisha with a lovely point at the net. The Indians get a taste of how good Higashino’s defence is, but after a few smashes, Tanisha with a deft touch at net to win a point. Another good rally follows but that goes the JPN pair’s way.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 10-15 Watanabe/Higashino: The Indians came out firing after the interval with a couple of nice points. Well, Tanisha is still fired up as she almost always is. They are playing well but some errors are widening the gap.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 6-11 Watanabe/Higashino: That’s a little flick of switch there from the second seeds and they take a handy lead into the mid-game interval with five straight points. Some classic cross court brilliance from Watanabe in that run.
Mixed doubles, Tanisha/Ishaan 6-6 Watanabe/Higashino: The Japan duo do tend to start slow sometimes. Even start to this match.
Mixed doubles: The action keeps coming on court 2 for the Indians. Next up, the exciting young Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs the always entertaining world No 2 from Jaoan Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 16-21 Satwik/Chirag: That escalated quickly towards the end! Fabulous change of gears from the Indians and they win this in straight games to reach the quarterfinals. The All England champions have been defeated twice now by the Indians. A fist pump and quick at the end for the Indian duo.
Here’s how the rollercoaster second game panned out.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 16-20 Satwik/Chirag: There is a superb change of momentum once again and out of nowhere, a big led for Indians. Match points, four of them.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 15-17 Satwik/Chirag: Top flick serve by Chirag and for the first time in a while, breathing room for Indians.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 15-15 Satwik/Chirag: Terrific touch from Chirag at the net but the point goes to the Indonesians.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 14-15 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians retake the lead briefly in this game, the Indonesians take it back, and now we are all level. Can’t take your eyes off this, every rally feels like an important event. Oh, as I type that, a lovely rally gives the Indians the lead again
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 11-10 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians make it 10-10 but the All England champs have the lead going into the interval. Quick word from Mathias Boe, unfortunately no way for us to know what he said.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 10-9 Satwik/Chirag: How the Indians deal with this good phase for Fikri/Maulana could well determine the course of this match. Satwik-Chirag not happy with a line call on a service return there.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21, 4-4 Satwik/Chirag: Ha, terrific defence from Chirag to stay in the point and the Indians turn it around in the rally. The Indonesians started the game well but all level now after 8 point.s
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21 Satwik/Chirag: Here’s how the opening game panned out.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-21 Satwik/Chirag: A bagful of game points for the Indians and they recover after a poor serve from Satwik to get into a rally and close it out at the first time of asking. Lovely stuff from the 7th seeds.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 14-19 Satwik/Chirag: A service error from Chirag. And then Bagas with another soft error. Quality dipped in the last few rallies. But the Indians have a big lead.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 13-17 Satwik/Chirag: A hat-trick of errors from Satwik, then from the Indonesian side, then Chirag.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 11-15 Satwik/Chirag: And from that point, a good little run on Chirag’s serve as Boe applauds from the background.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 11-12 Satwik/Chirag: A very clever change of pace from Satwik-Chirag after three straight points for the Indonesians post interval. The momentum was with them but the Indians took pace off the shuttle to end that mini run.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 8-11 Satwik/Chirag: A 11-8 lead for Satwik-Chirag in the opening game. But it is a close, superbly contested affair so far.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 8-10 Satwik/Chirag: A couple of times there that Satwik wound up for big smashes, but great defence from the Indonesians. They win the next point too after a brilliant flat exchange and close the lead from 5 to 2.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana 4-6 Satwik/Chirag: As expected, a fast and furious start to this match. Super fast rallies, flat exchanges. A slender lead for the Indians.
Men’s doubles, Fikri/Maulana - Satwik/Chirag: All England champions from earlier this year Bagas Maulana-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri from Indonesia await Satwik-Chirag in a tasty contest. The Indians won their sole previous meeting, shortly after the All England triumph for the Indonesian duo at Swiss Open. It went the distance.
Men’s doubles: A big win for Ching/Po, their first in six meetings against the legendary Daddies. And now it is time for Satwik-Chirag on Court 2.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton, as action continues at the Denmark Open Super 750 event. It’s a packed Thursday for Indian shuttlers, with five matches to look forward to and one of those an all-India clash.
Srikanth Kidambi and Loh Kean Yew is the match on TV court today, a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final. Srikanth finished second then behind the history-making Singaporean.
Also on the cards today, is a fifth battle this year between HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen (2-2).
In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto face a big test (but an exciting one) against Watanabe/Higashino as reward for their big win against world No 15 pair late last night.
In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the only seeded entry from India, take on All England champions Maulana and Fikri.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software