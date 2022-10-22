New Zealand thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs on Saturday to start the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 in style and avenge defeat in last year’s final.

Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand blast 200-3 before Australia were skittled for 111 in Sydney to make a nightmare start to their title defence.

Conway’s knock came from just 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee both took three wickets each.

It was New Zealand men’s team’s first win against Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

The match at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground was a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai when Australia powered to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.

Aaron Finch’s men now have their work cut out to match the feat in a tough Group 1 with Afghanistan, England and qualifiers Ireland and Sri Lanka awaiting them. Only the top two make the semi-finals.

New Zealand got off to a sensational start after Finch sent them in to bat, with Finn Allen cracking two fours and a six off Mitchell Starc’s opening over.

Not to be outdone, Conway then crunched two blistering boundaries off Josh Hazlewood as the Black Caps plundered 29 from the first two overs.

Adam Zampa dropped Allen in the next over as Pat Cummins was similarly punished, taken for 17.

But the young right-hander’s luck ran out when Hazlewood returned and the wily pace spearhead bowled him for 42 – off just 16 balls – as he charged down the crease.

The introduction of Marcus Stoinis and Zampa helped stem the run flow, but Conway brought up his 50 with a six off the spinner Zampa, who trapped Kane Williamson (23) lbw in the same over.

Hazlewood removed Glenn Phillips for 12 before Jimmy Neesham hit a six off the final ball to reach 200.

Australia’s chase started badly when David Warner, the player of the tournament in the 2021 event, fell for three in the second over, dragging the ball onto his stumps off Southee.

Finch (13) hit a giant six off Trent Boult but didn’t last much longer, striking Santner straight to Williamson at cover as his miserable form continued.

It was a similar story for Mitchell Marsh, briefly hitting big to make 16 before being caught by Neesham going for another slog to leave Australia teetering at 34-2 in the fifth over.

Phillips pulled off one of the catches of the tournament so far to remove Stoinis for seven, leaping full length to his left as he ran from deep cover.

And when the big-hitting Tim David, preferred to Steve Smith, became Santner’s third wicket, out for 11, it was all but over at 68-5 in the 11th over.

Matthew Wade (two) and Glenn Maxwell (28) were their last hope with the tailenders offering little resistance.

Australia next meet Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday while New Zealand face Afghanistan in Melbourne a day later.

Devon Conway's innings earns him the Player of the Match gong #T20WorldCup https://t.co/OTwMRrAf3X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2022

In a tough group, a defeat as big as this can be difficult to overcome. #AUSvNZ #ICCT20WC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2022

Huge huge win for the Kiwis - and on Australian soil! What a way to open their World Cup campaign. #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/2IDSTw4EjV — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 22, 2022

Australia's current NRR is -4.45 now! Huge dent this. #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 22, 2022

This is an absolute shellacking. Australia are deep, deep in it with this NRR hit. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 22, 2022

What a terrific win for New Zealand - a just reward for the fearless cricket they played.

NZ had last beaten Australia in Australia in any format way back in 2011. Since then they had lost 14 out of 15 (with a drawn Test) before finally thrashing the hosts.#AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 22, 2022

Beating Australia in Australia in the ‘opening match’ of the T20 World Cup with a totally complete batting AND bowling performance? We all have hats to eat. — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) October 22, 2022

Jeeez, the kiwis are flying tonight .. Metaphorically and quite literally .. What a catch !!! #AusvNZ #T20worldcup22 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 22, 2022

The last time Black Caps won at SCG was 20 years ago when Mark Richardson's 26 in 24 overs anchored the NZ innings in a low-scoring game. Brendon McCullum's international debut #AUSvNZ — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) October 22, 2022

Australia’s NRR drops to -4.45, will take some huge swings elsewhere to recover. They’ll have to hope New Zealand beat England now or for either of NZ/Eng to drop points elsewhere in the group. — Kieran (@kieran_cricket) October 22, 2022

Indian cricket twitter is always happy with NZ doing well until suddenly they are there facing India in a knockout game. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 22, 2022

Australia's lowest total (111) and biggest loss (89 runs) in T20Is on home soil



New Zealand's first win in Australia in any format since 2011



New Zealand’s first win in any format at the SCG since 2002#T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ 🇦🇺🇳🇿 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) October 22, 2022

lose the first match in sydney and lift the world cup in melbourne?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ynCBH5LWuW — australian womens cricket with very little context (@awcwvlc) October 22, 2022

Not the first time Mitchell Santner & Ish Sodhi have spun a web around the hosts in their opening game of the #T20WorldCup though the conditions in Nagpur 2016 were a lot different to this — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 22, 2022

This must be up there as one of the most complete performances in the @BLACKCAPS limited overs history? Considering the occasion, the opposition etc. Massive #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) October 22, 2022

These two gave nothing away as the Kiwis rolled to a convincing victory #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/628DedSryg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2022

Absolutely clinical from NZ in every department. Couldn't have asked for a better start to the tournament. #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 22, 2022

(Text report by AFP)