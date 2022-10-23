For a while now, all eyes have been on the weather forecast in Melbourne on Sunday with cricket fans in India, Pakistan and indeed many other parts of the world perhaps, bracing for a gloomy Sunday where the Asian rivals take on each other in a hotly-anticipated clash with up to 100,000 fans in the cavernous MCG and tens of millions more tuning in to watch.

Parts of Australia are facing a third straight La Nina weather event with a wetter-than-average summer expected, and downpours are forecast for Sydney and Melbourne from Friday through to next week, AFP reported recently.

As per weather.com forecast, however, things look rosier (if chilly) for the evening in Melbourne from 7 pm local time (match start time).

Hellos to everyone in India (and Pakistan). Here’s your Super Sunday morning weather report*.



Melbourne is DRY. Chilly, windy, cloudy… but DRY. Chance of 1-2 showers in the evening, but nothing too worrisome.



*Forecast can change. #IndvPak #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/l7dB5PyReE — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 23, 2022

If anything, the sky is brightening up a bit in Melbourne. A few patches of blue sky peeping through. #T20worldcup #INDvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 23, 2022

The weather advisory from Bureau of Meteorology still says, at the time of publishing and as per early morning update on Sunday, that there are high chances of showers in the evening.

As per the playing conditions, a complete match is possible if minimum 5 overs can be bowled in each innings. There are no reserve days for group games. They only come into play for the semifinals and final.

Speaking about the possible weather interruptions, India captain Rohit Sharma had this to say on Saturday at the press conference: