An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday.
The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero (playing two mind-blowing shots in the 19th over).
It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.
But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.
In a chaotic, breathless final over, Kohli hit another six off a no-ball, then ran three after being bowled off the following free hit.
With two runs needed Dinesh Karthik was stumped down the leg side, a wide then levelled the scores and Ashwin hit the winning run off the final ball.
Here are the reactions from the whirlwind innings from Kohli: